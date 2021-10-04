DHEC offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics, testing

COLUMBIA —DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities locally.
• Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
• Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
Vaccination update
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.
• A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.
COVID-19 booster shots coming this fall
- Although CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time, HHS has announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall.
- The FDA and CDC are examining the data to determine the optimal timing of a booster. If you get a booster too soon after your second shot you may not get the best immune response.
More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
DHEC vaccine clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by calling 866-365-8110.
• Monday-Friday, Oct. 4-8, 8:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg (Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Janssen 18+)
• Monday-Friday, Oct. 4-8, 8:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Holly Hill Health Department, 8423 Old State Road- Suite A, Holly Hill (Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Janssen 18+)
• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 3 – 7 p.m., Holly Hill Train Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill (Pfizer 12+, Janssen 18+)
• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
Community partner vaccine clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton St., Orangeburg (Moderna 18+)
• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews (Moderna 18+)
• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive (Moderna 18+)
• Thursday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., Orangeburg County YMCA 2550 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg (Moderna 18+)
• Friday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North (Moderna 18+)
• Friday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bamberg Civic Center, 2477 Main Highway, Bamberg (Moderna 18+)
Free COVID-19 testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.