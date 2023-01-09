DHEC: Monitor community COVID-19 levels; region faces medium levels of transmission

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties and follow the masking recommendations.

“We are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases across our state, and we know there are a lot more cases that aren’t being reported due to the use of nonreportable home tests,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director.

“Masking remains one of the best ways to limit virus spread and the CDC has a great resource to help determine when to mask in public,” Traxler said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community levels map is updated every Thursday. It currently shows 21 counties in South Carolina with high transmission levels, and 23 counties with medium transmission levels.

Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties all have medium transmission levels. Individuals who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as those who are regularly around immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.

Nearby counties with high transmission levels include Dorchester, Lexington, Richland and Sumter. In these areas, masking is recommended for everyone in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.

Aiken and Barnwell have low transmission levels. In low-transmission areas, masking is “not needed in most settings,” but remains optional for individuals.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise the last several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. 29, DHEC reported 3,459 cases.

Numbers have risen almost every week since then, including the most recent week ending on Dec. 31, totaling 10,481 cases.

“Fortunately, we have not seen a significant uptick in severe cases, meaning those that end in hospitalizations and deaths,” Traxler said. “We want that trend to continue and masking when recommended is an effective to keep each other out of the hospital and eventually bring case numbers down.”

In addition to masking, staying up to date on vaccinations and boosters, as well as testing when recommended, are important steps in preventing COVID-19 spread.

For the latest CDC data, visit: covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=all_states&data-type=CommunityLevels

For more information, visit DHEC’s main COVID-19 page: scdhec.gov/covid19