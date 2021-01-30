DHEC launches new vaccine information line

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has added a new phone information line to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines and to help support people searching for vaccine provider information.

The COVID-19 vaccine information line’s number is 1-866-365-8110.

The new vaccine information line launched Friday with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the information line.

DHEC’s Care Line has also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations as the vaccine information line.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19 testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening and other health department services.

The care line number is 1-855-472-3432.