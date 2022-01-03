DHEC: Help ease burden on hospitals; groups offer guidance for COVID

South Carolina health care groups say that most COVID-positive individuals with mild to moderate symptoms can safely recover at home without emergency medical attention.

Also, anyone needing a COVID-19 test should visit a testing site or pharmacy instead of an emergency room, according to a statement from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Hospital Association.

“The COVID-19 virus and its variants affect people’s health to varying degrees, causing death and severe illness in some people while others who contract the virus have mild or no symptoms,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

“For those fortunate enough to have mild or moderate symptoms, you can help ease the burden on our state’s medical professionals by treating your illness at home like you would for the flu or a cold,” Traxler said.

DHEC says general guidance for when to recover at home and when to seek emergency medical care include:

• Call 911 or visit an emergency department: Someone having difficulty breathing, intense chest pain, unexpected extreme weakness or disorientation, or a severe allergic reaction.

• Do not call 911 or visit an emergency department: Someone with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, including a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or body aches. Instead, follow isolation protocols and treat your symptoms at home with over-the-counter medication following label instructions or call your primary care physician.

• Do not call 911 or visit an emergency department: To get tested or receive a vaccine. Instead, use DHEC’s testing locator map and vaccine locator map to find a site near you.

For more information, visit scdhec.gov or scha.org.