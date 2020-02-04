The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has given Bamberg County $250,000 to help develop a new health department.
“Bamberg County Council thanks DHEC for this vital financial support,” Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said. “This new facility is necessary to provide adequate health care and services for all county citizens.”
DHEC staff presented county officials with a check last month.
You have free articles remaining.
The new Bamberg County Health Department office will be located in the former Bamberg County Hospital building, which is being renovated.
The former hospital is being prepared for the upcoming construction project, including the demolition of unsafe or outdated structures, ensuring the facility meets ADA standards and improving fire protection, among other upgrades.
“For small, rural counties like Bamberg, partnerships and support from state departments such as DHEC is crucial to make progress and provide the needed health care services to county citizens,” County Administrator Joey Preston said.
“DHEC appreciates that Bamberg County will provide improved office space for our employees and patients,” stated Taylor Lee, DHEC Lowcountry public Health director. “DHEC is pleased to provide financial support for this construction project that will benefit the Bamberg County community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.