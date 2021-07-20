DHEC: Get the facts, then get the shots

COLUMBIA – U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a warning to the American public about the danger of COVID-19 misinformation, which has contributed to less people getting vaccinated.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control supports Murthy’s advisory and continues its call for Palmetto State residents to arm themselves with facts, then get a life-saving vaccine.

Murphy points out recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation that states 67% of unvaccinated individuals have heard at least one myth about COVID-19 that they deemed to be true or were unsure of.

“Health misinformation is an urgent threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, and undermine public health efforts, including our ongoing work to end the COVID-19 pandemic," Murthy wrote. "As Surgeon General, my job is to help people stay safe and healthy, and without limiting the spread of health misinformation, American lives are at risk.”

During a briefing, Murthy revealed that he has lost 10 family members to COVID-19. His losses have unfortunately become commonplace, including here in South Carolina where nearly 9,900 residents have died from COVID-19.