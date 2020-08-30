DHEC: Eastern Equine Encephalitis cases in horses in 8 counties

“The black-tailed mosquito is not often targeted for control because this species is not a major nuisance to people and due to the inaccessible nature of many freshwater swamps that makes ground-based control of larvae and adults difficult,” said Dr. Chris Evans, state public health entomologist with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services. “Efforts to reduce black-tailed mosquito populations are usually made when EEE virus is detected in an area, but virus transmission also can be mitigated by control of other mosquito species that transmit the virus from infected birds to people and other animals.”

In people, EEE virus takes roughly three to 10 days to cause symptoms. The virus initially causes fever, malaise, intense headache, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting. Neurologic signs of EEE, which may appear within 5 days of infection, include meningitis, encephalitis, seizures and coma. Ninety-six percent of people infected with EEE virus do not develop symptoms, however, of those who do, one-third or more die, and the others frequently suffer permanent and severe neurologic damage.

Dr. Evans states that people can protect themselves from mosquito bites by: