An Orangeburg group home for vulnerable adults is closed, at least temporarily, as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to investigate.

Dalton CMC Residential Care Facility, located at 1231 Eutaw St., hasn’t been operational since April 15 after Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers helped lead the effort to place its four vulnerable adult residents into emergency protective custody.

“Following the incident on April 15, 2023, DHEC initiated enforcement action against Dalton CMC Residential Care Facility for various alleged regulatory violations cited over approximately the past 12 months. The agency doesn't comment in detail on enforcement actions, but we can provide an update once any actions are finalized,” DHEC spokesperson Laura Renwick said.

“DHEC has the authority to take enforcement action against a facility for violating Regulation 61-84, including suspending or revoking the license, assessing a monetary penalty, or both,” Renwick said.

According to an incident report, an officer patrolling Ellis Avenue at 4:50 p.m. saw one of the residents – a 44-year-old man with a traumatic brain injury – “roaming freely when he was supposed to be in the residential care facility.”

When officers got the man back to Dalton Residential Care Facility, they claim there were multiple concerns at the site, according to an incident report:

No food in the refrigerator.

Residents didn’t have any access to their medications.

One resident, a 72-year-old man confined to a wheelchair, was outside in a locked-fence area. When an officer asked him if he needed medical assistance, the man said yes.

An officer described the man as being lethargic.

He told emergency responders that he’d fallen off the bed the previous night and his back was hurting.

No staff member was on site and each of the residents could not be left alone due to medical conditions. When an officer asked a 79-year-old man who lived in the home if he knew where the caregiver was, the man said he didn’t know.

As officers began to assess the situation, a 74-year-old woman approached the home from behind it.

The woman asked officers why they were there.

They told her that residents were left alone without a caregiver for an undetermined amount of time.

The woman told officers that she’d taken a walk and was away from the home for about 15 minutes.

An officer reported that he immediately realized that he and another officer had left a call just 30 minutes prior at an Ellis Avenue home where the woman lived.

When they’d spoken with her there, they recalled she was wearing night clothes and told officers she was lying down because she had a headache.

The woman acknowledged that officers had been at her home a few minutes earlier.

She allegedly told officers that “it was not that big of a deal” and she’d only been gone for a short period of time, the report states.

A DHEC official told officers the woman wasn’t an employee of the facility.

The woman, however, had the owner of the facility on the phone and an officer spoke to her.

Renwick said over the past five years, “DHEC has performed various inspections and investigations of Dalton CMC Residential Care Facility.”

Specifically, there have been 91 reports of visits – also called ROVs – by DHEC over the five years, Renwick said.

A DHEC summary sheet from Aug. 11, 2022, notes the following about Dalton CMC Residential Care Facility:

On Jan. 24, 2022, the facility denied DHEC access to perform an inspection.

On Jan. 26, Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, 2022, the facility failed to submit written plans of correction for cited violations.

On Jan. 13, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, 2022, the facility failed to employ a licensed community residential care administrator.

On Jan. 13, 2022, the facility failed to notify DHEC via telephone or email within 72 hours of the departure of its administrator.

DHEC ordered the facility to pay a $5,000 fine in four payments.

By Aug. 11, 2022, the facility hadn’t made any payments.

In May 2019, the facility agreed to pay a penalty of $10,800 – which included paying $6,000 in four consecutive monthly payments of $1,500 and the remaining $4,800 held in abeyance pending a six-month period of substantial compliance and a consent order.

The May 2019 order resulted from 33 violations, some of which were repeats from before, related to: renewal applications, plans of correction, residents’ finances, medications, sanitation, staff health assessments and patient physical examinations.

The owner of the facility did not repond to a request for comment about the recent allegations and pending investigation.

The real estate listing for the facility has been cut in half from $400,000 to $200,000, according to the Sincere Home Solutions LLC real estate website. It was originally listed for sale on March 4.