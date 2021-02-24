DHEC: Calhoun County resident probably died of coronavirus

A Calhoun County resident probably died of coronavirus on Jan. 22, according to figures released Wednesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 11 more Orangeburg County residents and eight more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 896 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 438,861 and confirmed deaths to 7,460.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 8,126 total cases and a total of 208 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,348 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,116 total cases and a total of 28 deaths and 7 probable deaths.