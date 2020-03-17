DHEC: Calhoun County has first case of coronavirus

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones and our state,” Traxler said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously.”

DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

• washing your hands frequently,

• covering your cough,

• staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

• appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

