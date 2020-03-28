DHEC breaks down S.C. cases by ZIP code; 1 new coronavirus case in Orangeburg County

One additional person has tested positive with the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

A total of 12 people have now tested positive in the county. One person has tested positive in Calhoun County and none have tested positive in Bamberg County.

DHEC released ZIP code-level data on the cases Friday. It shows one case each in ZIP codes serving the Cope, Holly Hill, Neeses, Branchville and St. Matthews areas. There are five cases in Orangeburg-area ZIP codes (three in 29115 and two in 29118) and three cases in the ZIP code serving the North area.

Here is the link for DHEC's report by ZIP codes: https://www.scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/media/document/Covid-Zip-Code-Analysis-3_27_2020.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1BzSzRYoma-Swp2IJPR0XmMvoh5SGtSaWadg-6q6Ahyh4e74kUoXD4bX8

DHEC also announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.