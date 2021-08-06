DHEC: Bamberg County resident probably died of COVID; 42 new cases of coronavirus in T&D Region

A Bamberg County resident has probably died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Meanwhile, the agency says there are 42 new cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region. Of those, 36 are in Orangeburg County.

Statewide, there are 2,535 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 518,480 and confirmed deaths is 8,771.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 36 new cases, 9,581 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,485 total cases and a total of 53 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,263 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.