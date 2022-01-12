DHEC: Bamberg County resident probably died of COVID; 143 new cases in T&D Region

A Bamberg County resident probably died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 143 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 8,477 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 43 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 877,965 and confirmed deaths is 12,832.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 109 new cases, 15,577 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 15 new cases, 2,203 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 19 new cases, 1,875 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.