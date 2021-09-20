DHEC announces vaccine clinics in T&D Region

COLUMBIA —The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Lowcountry .
• Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
• Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.
Vaccination update
• A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.
• COVID-19 booster shots coming this fall: Although CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time, HHS has announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall. The FDA and CDC are examining the data to determine the optimal timing of a booster. If you get a booster too soon after your second shot you may not get the best immune response.
More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
DHEC vaccine clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by calling 866-365-8110.
- Monday, Sept. 20, 9:05 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Calhoun County Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
• Monday-Friday, Sept. 20-24, 8:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Avenue, Orangeburg (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
• Monday-Friday, Sept. 20-24, 8:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Holly Hill Health Department, 8423 Old State Road- Suite A, Holly Hill (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
• Wednesday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg (Moderna, Janssen 18+)
Community-partner vaccine clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
• Monday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill (Moderna 18+)
• Tuesday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg (Moderna 18+)
• Tuesday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark (Moderna 18+)
• Wednesday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman (Moderna 18+)
• Wednesday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Family Health Centers Inc., Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville (Moderna 18+)
• Thursday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North (Moderna 18+)
• Friday, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Moderna 18+)
• Friday, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., Saint Matthews (Moderna 18+)
Free COVID-19 testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. See CDC’s current recommendations for who should get tested for COVID-19.