DHEC announces testing, vaccine sites

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities.

One clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Santee Convention Center at 1737 Bass Dr., Santee.

Make your appointment online at https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov/health/covidvaccinescheduling or call 866-365-8110.

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away.

To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Pre-registering is recommended: scdhec.gov/gettested.

Testing will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Voorhees College, 481 Porter Dr., Denmark.

The most current vaccine clinic information is available at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

The most current testing site information can be found at scdhec.gov/findatest.