DHEC announces additional 5 coronavirus cases

People with symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath should call their health care provider. If an individual doesn’t have a primary care physician, several health care systems are providing telehealth services so residents may be evaluated by a healthcare provider without having to leave their homes. If it’s determined an individual should be tested, they will be instructed where to go to be tested. Individuals with minor illness are advised not to go to emergency departments.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones and our state,” Traxler said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. The state’s first reported death is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

DHEC emphasizes the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians: This includes:

• Washing your hands frequently

• Covering your cough