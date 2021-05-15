DHEC: 2020 death in Orangeburg County caused by coronavirus

A May 2020 death in Orangeburg County was caused by the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The person died May 28, 2020. The person was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 325 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 488,512 and confirmed deaths to 8,484.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 9,146 total cases and a total of 240 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,444 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,215 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.