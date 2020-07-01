DEW launches Extended Benefits program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina has started offering the Extended Benefits program for those who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Due to the most recent estimated unemployment rate of 12.5 percent, South Carolina is able to access EB funding.

The EB program offers up to 10 weeks of benefits to individuals whose regular UI benefit year ended on or after June 14. Claimants must have exhausted both their 20 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation assistance.

Eligibility for EB is more stringent than regular UI and PEUC.

Upon exhaustion of regular UI and PEUC entitlement, DEW will notify individuals who are eligible to apply for the new EB program through their MyBenefits portal.

If approved for EB, the weekly benefit amount will be the same as the individual received for regular UI plus the $600 through Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program through its expiration date of the week ending July 25, 2020. Claimants can find this amount by looking for the weekly benefit amount on the top of their portal homepage.

