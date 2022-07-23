Development plans advance; 156 homes will be built near Orangeburg-Wilkinson High

Plans for a residential development on Bruin Parkway across from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s ball fields are moving forward.

The development, named the Park at Wilkinson, will include 156 single-family homes on 60 acres.

Orangeburg County Council gave unanimous first reading approval Monday to the mixed-use development. The property will be rezoned from residential general to a planned use development district to allow it to move forward.

The entire tract is 121 acres. The property is not included in a flood zone.

The developer is Mount Pleasant-based M&P Land LLC. Co-owner Andrew Silver said groundbreaking is planned for around January 2023 with first availability in July or August 2023.

The development will include single-family detached homes ranging from 1,700 square feet to 2,500 square feet. The home price range will be from $180,000 to $350,000.

Home styles will also include townhomes and freedom homes that are geared toward an active adult community.

The residential development will have green space, including a children's play area.

The house builder will be D.R. Horton.

M&P Land will also be partnering with Orangeburg County in the upgrade of the Bruin Parkway corridor, which includes landscaping, fencing improvements and additions.

The project is entirely privately funded.

M&P Land LLC announced in August 2021 it would develop 188 single-family homes on the property, but Orangeburg County Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith and some nearby property owners expressed concerns about the development.

Cooper-Smith said the project was reduced to 156 homes in light of the concerns.

“There is more space now,” Cooper-Smith said. “There were too many houses on the 60 acres of land.”

Cooper-Smith said the change has resolved the concerns raised.

The residential development is not the only project Silver has planned for the U.S. 601 corridor.

In August 2020, Silver announced plans to build what is called the Sixo 1 Project, with dining, retail, entertainment, lodging and residential uses.

The project is located off of U.S. Highway 601 near Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Silver said the project, which slowed due to the pandemic, has started moving forward again. He said updates will be provided in the coming months.

Silver and his wife, Emilee, own M&P Land.

In other matters, council unanimously gave first reading to an agreement to provide tax incentives to an unidentified company planning to invest a minimum of $53 million and create about 275 jobs over the next five years.

The company is planning to invest $37.8 million in land and buildings and $15.2 million in machinery and equipment.

The company is planning to locate in the $25 million, 534,702-square-foot building at the Shamrock Commerce Center industrial park on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 26.

The building is touted as the largest speculative building built in the Midlands. It is privately funded.

Officials say wages will be above the county's average manufacturing wage.

In other business:

• Council unanimously approved awarding St. Matthews-based Porth Contracting $700,855 for the placement of a water meter station at the South Carolina Gateway Park in Santee.

The project will begin immediately.

• Council unanimously approved hiring Columbia-based Mauldin & Jenkins to do the county's audit.

• Council gave County Administrator Harold Young the authority to pre-buy 10,000 tons of asphalt due to ongoing supply shortages. The asphalt will be housed at the county's Public Works Department for use on current and future road paving needs.

Young needed council's approval to purchase the asphalt because it was over the $100,000 threshold required for direct council approval.

• Council read a resolution honoring Orangeburg entrepreneur Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes for her contributions to the county and the state of South Carolina.

She was recently named the Atlanta Area Council of American Business Women's Association's 2021-2022 District 1 Vice President.

Jamerson-Holmes founded Rachelle's Island boutique in downtown Orangeburg nearly three decades ago.

She was recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce as the National Minority Female Entrepreneur of the Year in 1999 and was recognized as the South Carolina Small Business Administration's Rural Small Business Person of the Year.

• A resident of the Malibu Apartment complex asked council to help address a culvert that runs alongside the apartments.

The apartment complex recently flooded during a heavy rainstorm.

Although the apartment complex is within the city, residents say the culvert does have its origins in the county. Councilwoman Deloris Frazier has made it a point to advocate for the residents in the complex.

• Council went into closed session to discuss contractual matters related to an intergovernmental agreement and a personnel matter related to an employee.

Also, third and final reading were given to a number of ordinances:

• Council approved the rezoning of property at 2251 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg to commercial general for the purpose of opening a medical diagnostic testing facility.

The vote was 5 to 1. Cooper-Smith continued to oppose the rezoning.

The property, which covers about .31 acres, is currently zoned residential general.

• Council gave unanimous approval to rezoning about 71.13 acres of property on Academy Lane in Holly Hill to residential general for the purpose of residential housing.

The property is zoned forest agricultural.

The change is requested by Crescent Property Holdings LLC, which wants to create “affordable workforce housing.”

The property is approximately 1-1/2 miles from the town limits of Holly Hill.

The lot is currently undeveloped and vacant.

County planning officials say the developer has not submitted conceptual design plans for the property and has not provided an estimate of the number of houses to be built.

• Council gave unanimous approval to rezoning about two acres of property at 7324 Old Number Six Highway in Santee to commercial general for the purpose of a boat repair shop.

The entire property covers about 11.25 acres and has been zoned forest agricultural. The property is about one mile east of the town of Elloree and three miles west of Santee.

• Council gave unanimous approval to a change in the county's ordinance to allow virtual meeting attendance by council members.

The ordinance allows council members to attend meetings virtually under certain circumstances, including special called meetings, emergency situations, weather-related events or other unforeseen circumstances.

• Council unanimously approved amending the tax incentive agreement with Inbra Chemical Company. The company has invested a little over $18 million and created 20 new jobs. That exceeds the company’s original projection of a $7.7 million investment and 15 new jobs.