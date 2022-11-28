Developer has new Sandy Run plans

A development company that failed in its bid to build 170 single-family homes in the Sandy Run area is once again asking for its property to be rezoned.

Gateway One Land Development LLC received unanimous first reading approval from Calhoun County Council on Monday to rezone about 131 acres of property to community commercial and industrial. The land is located on Old Sandy Run Road, off of Exit 125 near Interstate 26.

The rezoning would include the front portion of the property. The Old Sandy Run Road frontage property would be rezoned commercial and the rear portion of the property would be rezoned industrial.

The rezoning request follows the county's comprehensive plan and the Sandy Run Area plan, according to County Deputy Administrator Richard Hall.

The rezoning plan was unanimously approved by the county's planning commission. It requires two more readings by county council.

Some residents at the planning commission meeting expressed concerns about the type of commercial and industrial development planned.

They cited a possible increase in tractor-trailers.

“I contend with 18-wheelers every day,” Sandy Run resident Ida Culler said. “I can tell you an 18-wheeler against a car is no competition. The last thing we need on the Old Sandy Run Road is more 18-wheelers.”

County officials say the property owner has not released any specifics on the type of commercial or industrial development that might locate on the property.

Commercial development could include a restaurant, a convenience store or grocery store and industrial could include a manufacturing plant, Hall said.

Hall said the developer would have to go through the normal procedures with the S.C. Department of Transportation for road access, the Army Corp of Engineers for wetlands mitigation and the county for flood plain management.

Currently about 60% of the property is zoned rural neighborhood and the rest has been zoned community commercial and industrial.

Earlier this year, Gateway requested the property be rezoned to a planned-use district to allow for the construction of 170 single-family homes.

Many residents of the Sandy Run community opposed the rezoning, noting that it goes against the Sandy Run Area plan supported by residents and unanimously approved by county council three years ago.

Many residents also expressed concerns about the possibility of increased traffic, crime, taxes and a negative impact on wildlife and natural resources.

The rezoning request was rejected by the county planning commission and eventually was rejected by council after hearing from concerned residents.