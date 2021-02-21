Despite pandemic, Denmark Tech holds safe, successful homecoming

"This was only one of a handful of homecomings I've missed over the last 50 years. Although it was disappointing not to be able to attend in person, it is worth missing one to help ensure I'm around to attend many more in the future. The virtual events helped to ease the sting of not being able to be there in person and it was a lot of fun to connect with old friends and members of the DTC community online. I'd like to commend Dr. Todd and his team for putting on such an enjoyable homecoming that was inclusive of everyone who was unable to attend in person due to the current COVID-19 crisis," said James Bowden, president of the Denmark Technical College National Alumni Association.