Deputy: ‘God is real’; Orangeburg County officer shares story of COVID recovery

“It’s not there. The scar’s there, but the wound is gone. It’s closed,” he said.

Ladson told the crowd, “I sat back on God long enough.”

“God has blessed me. God has brought me out of things. When I should’ve been testifying to the glory of him, I sat on it. Sat on it,” he said.

“But I want to tell you something, I ain’t sitting on this,” he said.

“And wherever I have to go to give this testimony, I’m willing. We can do it in an airplane in the sky. We can do it in a ship in the middle of the ocean. If he sends me, I’m going,” he said.

“God is good. Good is great. Words just can’t explain how I feel about that man,” he added.

Because of his time in the hospital, Ladson wasn’t able to attend the swearing in ceremony for his peers in early January.

On Saturday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell administered the oath to him on the lawn of The Shepherd Outreach Ministries, located on Pineland Street, in Vance.