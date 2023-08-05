Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities customers could see electric and gas rate increases under the utility’s proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

The average customer inside and outside the city limits would see an increase of approximately $12 per month in electric rates and $4 a month in natural gas rates, according to DPU Manager Warren Harley.

Orangeburg City Council gave 5-1 first reading approval to the budget during its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting. Councilwoman Sandra Knotts was absent.

Councilman Bernard Haire voted against the budget, expressing concerns about the timing of a $5,000 salary increase for the mayor and council members in light of electric and gas rate increases.

The rate increases will bring an additional $6 million in revenue to the utility for the year, Harley said.

Harley explained that DPU is seeing its costs increase.

“Some chemicals, for instance, have gone up 300 percent,” he said.

Harley said the cost of materials for capital projects have also gone up, exceeding initial budgeted expectations.

“We have seen increases 30, 40, 50 and some double of what we bid,” Harley said.

DPU resisted increases during the high point Of COVID, Harley said. “We probably pushed them back longer than we wanted and needed to so that has put us in a point where we definitely need to.”

“We never like to raise rates,” Harley said. “Nobody likes that, but we still stay pretty competitive compared to the rest of the utilities.”

Harley estimates DPU’s electric and gas rates are still lower than about 95 percent of utility providers in the area.

Harley noted the utility plans potential rate increases over multiple years.

“We will look at water and wastewater next year and it will likely be another modest increase on those two utilities,” Harley said.

While DPU water and wastewater rates will not increase in the coming fiscal year, they did increase this year.

“We are still not where we need to be in those groups,” Harley said. “We are still lagging behind. Our rates are not covering our cost. We will need to do one next year on those two groups to bring us a little closer to where we need to be.”

The utility’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Some highlights of the budget include:

• Projected operating revenues of $129,851,250 and operating expenses of $114,612,857 (a 7.5 percent increase from this year’s budget) for a year-end operating profit of $15,238,393.

In addition to rising material and supply costs, other expense increases include employee retirement costs.

When other expenses are considered, the utility's net profit for the fiscal year is projected at $14,827,217.

DPU will also transfer a projected $6.1 million to the City of Orangeburg’s general fund, leaving it with a projected net profit of $8,727,217.

• A $5,000 yearly salary increase for city council members. This would bring the mayor's annual salary to $25,000 and other council members’ salaries to $18,000. It is first salary increase for council members in eight years.

The salary increases will have a $35,000 impact on DPU's budget, which utility officials note is minimal compared to its $114.6 million spending budget.

• A 3 percent cost-of-living increase for DPU employees, which will have about a $430,000 impact on the budget.

“We have struggled to hold onto some of our employees,” Harley said, explaining that the city’s electric division lost about six linemen recently. “We have also struggled to hire at current salaries. We want to make sure we maintain our competitive edge with respect to our salaries.”

Councilmen Dr. Kalu Kalu and Jerry Hannah requested the utility provide council with a salary table for DPU employees.

• The utility projects beginning the year with $18.9 million in cash and equivalents, but expects to see a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $5.2 million for a year-end cash total of about $13.7 million.

• The utility plans to spend about $43.9 million on capital improvements.

A significant portion will be paid with money from grants and borrowed from the State Revolving Fund.

The SRF provides low-interest loans for wastewater, drinking water and stormwater systems. The program is run by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, Office of Local Government.

Harley said about $32 million will be spent in the water division and $8.5 million in the electric division for capital projects. About $21 million of the money will be borrowed, Harley said.

• DPU's economic development revolving fund will hold steady at $1.5 million.

The revolving fund sets aside money for incentives for industrial or commercial development in the county or city.

In addition to approving DPU's 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, council gave unanimous first reading to changes to the current 2022-2023 DPU budget.

The utility's revenues exceeded its expenses for the current fiscal year by $13.52 million, though the numbers could change before third and final reading.

After a $6.1 million transfer from the utility to the city's general fund budget, the utility will see a profit of about $8.42 million for the current fiscal year.