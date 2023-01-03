 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Department of Labor: Arby’s franchisee fined; violations in Orangeburg, elsewhere

An Arby’s restaurant operator was found to be allowing 65 minor-aged employees to work outside of federally allowed work hours, according to a U.S. Department of Labor press release.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division investigators found that Newberry Restaurant Group Inc. – the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina – allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work more than three hours on a school day, past 7 p.m. on school nights, and past 9 p.m. after Labor Day, all in violation of child labor hours of work regulations in the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The department assessed $47,710 in penalties to address the child labor violations at the franchisee’s locations in Columbia, Greenville, Irmo, Laurens, Newberry, Orangeburg, Piedmont, Seneca and Walhala.

“Restaurant employers who employ minor-aged workers must understand and comply with child labor laws concerning hours and hazardous occupations,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia.

“The kinds of violations found in these investigations – and the penalties associated with them – could have been avoided. We encourage employers to review child labor laws and contact the Wage and Hour Division if they have questions,” Benefiel said.

This investigation is part of an ongoing cross-regional food services initiative in the Southeast by the department’s Wage and Hour Division.

In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the agency’s Southeast region found child labor violations in more than 190 food service employers investigated, resulting in more than $1 million in penalties assessed to employers.

For more information, contact the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

