Departing Orangeburg County development leader reflects on 17 years

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson flips through a slide presentation showing aerial photographs of existing and newly built industrial parks.

The photographs are larger than life as they fill a large monitor in the board room at OCDC's headquarters on Regional Parkway.

Some of the parks -- like the John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park on U.S. 301 -- has an industrial manufacturer in Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions.

Others -- like the Orangeburg Power Site on U.S. 21 across from Okonite -- are in a fledgling stage as the first roads have been constructed into the property.

"That is my favorite part of the job," Robinson said with a slight smile. "I really enjoy building the parks."

Since Robinson's arrival in Orangeburg County as the lead economic developer 17 years ago, there have been seven industrial parks built. When he began in May 2005, there were four.

Robinson, who is leaving Orangeburg County July 8 to become the chief executive officer of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, cites development of the industrial parks as one of his favorite accomplishments.

"It is having product availability," Robinson said. "It is having the opportunity to win on more projects."

"The county is challenged and blessed at the same time with it being a 130-mile-wide county and so the delivery of key industrial parks on the east side with S.C. Gateway and, of course, the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park. It takes time. It is a process," Robinson said, adding a quote from former Sen. John Matthews. "Creating that foundation for future generations."

How has the county laid the groundwork for future economic opportunities?

"Teamwork," Robinson says has been the hallmark of the county's success over the past 17 years.

There are other reasons for Robinson to smile during this time of transition in what he describes as a "bittersweet move."

Slides from a PowerPoint presentation show the economic and manufacturing growth the county has benefited from over the past decades under his leadership.

One of the telling slides shows the county's average manufacturing wage increasing from $10.72 an hour to $19.37 an hour. The per capita income has risen from $24,247 to $40,290.

Unemployment in the county was 15.2% in 2005 and was 5.8% in May 2022.

And if one looks around the OCDC board room, flags line the walls providing a sample of the 17 nations that are doing business in Orangeburg County, many of which Robinson helped to recruit. There were nine foreign companies when he arrived and now there are 28.

Orangeburg County is on the global map and it is something Robinson says he is proud to have overseen.

When he got to Orangeburg County, the county averaged about 30 to 40 visits a year. He said there have already been 30 to 40 visits in the first half of 2022.

"Orangeburg is reaching the prospect as far as the deliverable product," he said. "We have a diverse product base, existing buildings, green fields, sites that can work from utility delivery. That has been the biggest change I have seen here."

Under Robinson’s direction, the county has publicly announced over $2 billion in new capital investment and over 2,000 new jobs.

"Those are just direct-hire jobs off of manufacturing," Robinson said. "I don't like to put a number on that because it is about growing the square footage of the county. It is the tax base."

Currently, the county has a little over 13 million square feet of industrial distribution space. This is up from the 7 million square feet 17 years ago.

"We have been able to grow that industrial space in the market," Robinson said. "Another key indicator is absorption. Absorption is basically what are we absorbing in the market with new industrial opportunity."

For example, Robinson said sometimes a plant leaves the community due to market and global impacts like the pandemic or recession. The key is to fill space.

"When we lost Dana Corporation, that was a big hit. That was a big loss," Robinson said. "But without that loss we wouldn't have had the second plant for GKN Aerospace, and right in between GKN Aerospace, we have Innovative Composites."

"Sometimes these markets shift, they pivot and so our office has to work with leadership on pivoting during a kind of disruption in the market," Robinson said.

Robinson praised the county's leadership of County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright, County Administrator Harold Young and former Administrator Bill Clark.

He also gave a shout out to former OCDC Board Chair Jeannine Kees and current chair Kenneth Middleton, and the OCDC board of directors for their vision in helping to build industrial parks and to provide incentives for industry.

"GKN Aerospace is probably one those that I enjoyed being able to go over to the UK and to see their operation," he said.

"They are all very unique," Robinson continued, recalling the recruitment of HVAC manufacturer Allied Air to Orangeburg with former county developer Hal Johnson. "Allied Air has just been a tremendous success story to go from 80,000 square feet in the original spec building to over 1.4 million square feet today is a testament to the company."

Times have not always been filled with success.

"There are peaks and valleys to every project," Robinson said. "Some of the most challenging can even be the existing industry that we have here and making sure that we are making the existing base exceedingly successful. It is about the environment we operate because we have to have the utilities, we have to have the workforce, we have to have the incentives. Those are all very important."

And challenges will be facing the county in the future, Robinson said.

In particular, he said about 30% of the workforce is going to retire in the next 10 years.

"We are trying to backfill that as quickly as possible," he said. "We've got to create the pipeline. That is why the colleges are so important, that is why the technical colleges are so important. We've got to create that environment in the sixth, seventh, eighth grade so that we can kind of push them into manufacturing."

Another key facing the county in the future is the ability to deliver on utilities.

"I have never seen such a disruption with the electric vehicle components and the parts associated with it that we are going to see in the next decade," he said. "The massive amount of power that is required has shifted us on a lot of our elements on what we are trying to target."

Going forward in order for the county to win companies, the blueprint that is already in place needs to be followed, Robinson said.

"In economic development it comes down to product availability: Do you have a building today and does the building work -- are the ceilings high enough, is the floor thick enough?" Robinson said. "Do I have a qualified workforce, that is paramount."

"The last piece: Can you deliver the utilities?" he said. "Can I have water, sewer gas and electricity today moving forward to the next 20 years? Can you make it redundant? Can you make it dependable? And can you make it available for long term?" Robinson said. "In my opinion, Orangeburg County has received that kind of activity and growth because of those three things."

One thing Robinson says that shows Orangeburg has come far is the private sector investment in the county.

From a 534,000-square-foot speculative building on U.S. 301 near I-26 to DP World's development of the South Carolina Gateway Park near Santee, there are signs that "Orangeburg has advanced to a level that we don't have to do it."

"We are convincing the private sector folks that you can make money here," he said.

As he moves on, Robinson says he will most miss the people.

"The relationships that have been developed over 17 years," he said. Everybody in Orangeburg has been so probusiness. We do have some challenges -- no question about that -- but everybody wants growth. They want the next restaurant. They want the next amenity."

Robinson said there are some regrets.

Notably, he would like to have seen the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park filled.

"You want to win every project," Robinson said. "The biggest regrets I have are the ones that got away. We have had some international projects that have gotten away: markets have shifted, pandemic has hit. Those things are beyond our control but at the same time you have regrets."

As he leaves, Robinson is optimistic that the future is bright for Orangeburg County.

"In the next five years it is going to be pretty exciting," he said. "The foundation of these parks is so labor intensive and time intensive. Once you get it built then it is the fill."

While Robinson winds up his time in Orangeburg County, a search committee has begun conducting a national search for a new leader of the OCDC.

Currently, there are about 25 applicants for the position.

Central SC Alliance Director of Business Development Stephen Roddey is helping to guide the process. The alliance works with regional development efforts.

The Alliance will continue to help Orangeburg County in its project management efforts upon Robinson's departure.

