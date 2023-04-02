DENMARK – The dogwoods are blooming, and Denmark's famous Dogwood Festival is returning soon.

The City of Denmark's 41st Annual Dogwood Festival will be take place Wednesday, April 5 through Saturday, April 8, with a prayer breakfast, painting of the dogwoods, rides, a special art exhibit, a parade and more.

The annual Community Prayer Breakfast will be held Wednesday, April 5 at 9 a.m. with guest speaker the Rev. Sheera Yates of Franklin United Methodist Church.

The event will be held at the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center of Voorhees University on 5573 Voorhees Road in Denmark.

Community Prayer Breakfast tickets are now on sale at Denmark’s Town Hall at 64 City Hall Street. Tickets may also be purchased from the following committee members: Abbie Billinghurst, Dianna Davis-Bailey, Betty H. Duncan, Vanessa D. Freeman, Gloris Gilbert, Reba Lofton, Dr. Anna Martin, Willow Dean Mathis, Detra Salley-Bruce, and James Weldon. Tickets are $20 per person.

The painting of the dogwoods is Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Each year, student volunteers and others paint the dogwood patterns on the roads in the city to refresh them for the festival.

Family Night with Triple Crown Shows, which brings the rides for the festival, will be Thursday, April 6 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Rides and attractions will continue to be available during the festival.

On Friday, April 7, a Blast from the Past exhibit will start at 4 p.m. at the Brooker Center on 19 S. Maple Ave. in Denmark with artwork by local artists and a photographic history of the Dogwood Festival. The exhibit will be open throughout the festival.

Other exhibits will open at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7.

The 41st Annual Dogwood Festival Parade will be held Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. in downtown Denmark. Contact the Denmark City Hall for lineup information.

The festival will end at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

For updates or more information, see the Dogwood Festival Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089612066056