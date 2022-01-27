Denmark woman, 93, dies in fire

A morning fire in Denmark resulted in the death of a 93-year-old woman on Thursday.

The woman was identified as Nancy Jones of 4746 Carolina Highway, Denmark, according Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks.

“Everything is still under investigation. We're going to take her to Newberry Saturday for an autopsy,” Hicks said.

Denmark Fire Chief Charles Breland said the department received a call about smoke at a Carolina Highway building around 9 a.m.

“We got a report of smoke somewhere around 9 o'clock. We had departments from Orangeburg County, Bamberg County and Barnwell County respond,” Breland said.

“It was a two-story building. The upstairs was used for housing, an apartment,” he said.

The fire chief said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the State Fire Marshal’s office have been notified and the Bamberg County's Coroner's Office will be conducting an investigation.

Breland said the fire at the single structure, which was located next to Jim Harrison's Gallery at 4716 Carolina Highway, was put out after approximately two hours.

“That was the only one. We were able to contain it to that one building,” the fire chief said.

