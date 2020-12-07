Denmark upgrading water system; storage tanks improved; work continues

DENMARK – Denmark officials completed a series of improvements to the city’s water system during 2020, all designed to modernize the aging system and further ease public concerns about its safety. More are planned.

The planned upgrades will cost over $2 million and will be covered mostly by state grants.

Supplemental drinking water tests by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for 12 months verified safe drinking water and ensured regulatory compliance for the system, foregoing future supplemental testing, according to a press release from the town.

Denmark’s water system is now tested routinely with the same frequency as all other systems in the state.

A major portion of the upgrade plan centered on completing upgrades of two major storage tanks – the Voorhees elevated storage tank and the Nibco elevated storage tank.

For the Voorhees tank, improvements included painting the interior and exterior of the tank and repairing the vent and level indicator. Refurbishments for the Nibco tank included repairing the vent and level indicator and performing a washout inspection. Both tanks were disinfected prior to being placed back into service.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}