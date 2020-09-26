DENMARK TOWN COUNCIL: Town dealing with water woes

Kevin Strickland of HGB, which is managing the Denmark Water System Modernization, stated in a letter that the final design, bid documents, and regulatory permits for the project will start in early 2021, advertising for bids for completion of the project will start in March 2021, and bids will be received in April of next year.

Strickland continued that construction will begin in May of 2021, the city wells will be closed out in June of next year, construction will be completed in May of 2022, and closeout will occur May 22, 2022.

Strickland explained, "The city of Denmark is under a DHEC consent order which requires the city to close out two of its wells. DHEC has agreed to give the city until July 31 to close out the wells, making the above schedule possible.

"Be assured that neither of these wells are connected to the drinking water system and pose no dangers to the city's water customers." he added.

Strickland stated, regarding the overall project and improvement of the lines, "This project will be tremendous progress toward providing the citizens of Denmark safe, dependable drinking water and we look forward to its successful completion."

Again, as this slated improvement project is headed into 2022 for completion, a citizen group is still giving away bottled water.