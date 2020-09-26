DENMARK TOWN COUNCIL: Town dealing with water woes

DENMARK -- The city of Denmark seems to continue to be practicing due diligence when it comes to improving their previously maligned water system, but Denmark Citizens for Safe Water and Denmark Citizens Association were recently passing out bottled water in the town as they have the past couple of years because of citizens not wanting to use the system.
Denmark City Administrator Heyward Robinson, according to a report obtained from the regular September Council meeting in Denmark, discussed the new proposed schedule for the Denmark Water System Modernization -- Phase 11.
Robinson said, "The principal for the Columbia office of Hussey Gay Bell is now directly managing this project. The process of choosing an independent person to do a feasibility study of the water and sewer system is underway. The city of Denmark was awarded $1,650,000 for this project."
Deanna Berry of Denmark Citizens for Safe Water and Denmark Citizens Association, in an email interview, stated, “We just recently did two major water distributions in Denmark with a donation secured by the S.C. Emergency Management Division. The donation was 43,000 lbs of water (48,000 bottles of water). On Sunday, Sept 13, we serviced 719 families and registered 500 residents with the help of Amplify Action and Vision Walkers.”
Robinson added in his report that the water and sewer department head Michael Shugart had recently resigned, that Cedric Hudson will assist the city and sign documents required by DHEC, and that Jimmy Shephard will manage the day-to-day operations of the water and sewer department.
Kevin Strickland of HGB, which is managing the Denmark Water System Modernization, stated in a letter that the final design, bid documents, and regulatory permits for the project will start in early 2021, advertising for bids for completion of the project will start in March 2021, and bids will be received in April of next year.
Strickland continued that construction will begin in May of 2021, the city wells will be closed out in June of next year, construction will be completed in May of 2022, and closeout will occur May 22, 2022.
Strickland explained, "The city of Denmark is under a DHEC consent order which requires the city to close out two of its wells. DHEC has agreed to give the city until July 31 to close out the wells, making the above schedule possible.
"Be assured that neither of these wells are connected to the drinking water system and pose no dangers to the city's water customers." he added.
Strickland stated, regarding the overall project and improvement of the lines, "This project will be tremendous progress toward providing the citizens of Denmark safe, dependable drinking water and we look forward to its successful completion."
Again, as this slated improvement project is headed into 2022 for completion, a citizen group is still giving away bottled water.
Berry of D.C.F.S.W. and D.C.A. stated in an interview, “This past Friday Sept. 18, the S.C. Emergency Management Division gave another donation (of bottled water) after learning the first shipment was expired … So they donated an additional 18 pallets and we distributed the same day. In addition to that, we had residents bring back the bad batch of water.”
One concern with the amount of bottled water being distributed has been the plastic waste that might result.
“Our organization partnered with Keep Bamberg County Beautiful in an effort to encourage recycling. We filled two large plastics recycling trailers with empty bottles for KBCB. Our organization still has six pallets of that first shipment to prepare for recycling,” Berry said.
Berry continued, “In addition to that, Sunday, Sept. 20, we distributed to 102 elderly and disabled Denmark residents by way of home delivery that were not able to make it to Friday distribution. This project is a part of our #NoResidentLeftBehind initiative. The total number of volunteers for this week's effort was 37.”
Berry cited S.C. Emergency Management Division, Vision Walkers, Amplify Action, Keep Bamberg County Beautiful, Black Lives Matter and Black Voters Matter as partners with her organization and its efforts.
According to approved minutes from the August regular meeting of Denmark City Council, a 10-percent match for a Community Block Grant for a new fire truck was approved. The 10-percent match for the city was stated as $41,250.
Police Chief Grimes stated there were 46 cases for the month. City Administrator Heyward Robinson gave the fire department report and stated there were 15 calls.
Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon mentioned a dangerous, unleashed dog in town, and Grimes stated he would deal with it.
Mayor Gerald Wright stated that good progress is being made on the new city hall but did not give a completion date.
