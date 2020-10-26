Denmark to hold 'Treats n' Sweets' Oct. 28

An Eve of the Eve of Halloween Eve Celebration – Treats n’ Sweets will take place in Denmark on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Treats N’ Sweets is sponsored by Next Generation advocates Ashley-Marie Jordan and Naviree Johnson. The celebration will be in two parts.
Part 1 will find Jordan and Johnson traveling through several Denmark neighborhoods accompanied by their ghoulish friends. Part 2 will be a socially distanced give-away to all children at CRAWL’s Art Park at 927 Hagood St. (Highway 70). Neighborhood visitations will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Treats N’ Sweets give-away begins at 6:30 p.m. The event will close at 7:30 p.m.
“We want the kids to have fun. We are in the middle of a time when they can’t celebrate at school, and for some, that would have been their only trick-or-treat,” Jordan said.
“We want the kids to be as normal as they can and that includes celebrating holidays and just being kids," Johnson said. "We know that we can’t throw candy when we ride through the neighborhoods, but we can at least show them that they are special to us – they are special to Denmark.”
Johnson is a native son of Denmark. He is a graduate of Denmark-Olar and is an alumnus of Denmark Technical College. He is a community steward as he has served as assistant coach for soccer, basketball, and football city recreation teams. He is employed as the Denmark Community Garden Advocate and coordinates planting and harvesting at Cummings Park. He is a member of CRAWL and has been designated a Creative Connector by the SC Arts Commission’s Art of Community: Rural SC (Art of Community).
Jordan is known as the professional vocalist “Glyshae.” A transplant from Queens, N.Y., she graduated from Denmark-Olar High School. She has remained in Denmark, graduating from DTC with degrees in Associate in Arts and Associate in Sciences. She is employed by the College, where she assists its Instructional Coordinator and Director of Choral Activities. Locally, Jordan is the Administrative Coordinator for Denmark’s Community Garden, Growing COB’s food distribution efforts and works with Johnson to supervise Denmark’s Winter Wonderland.
“My mom has donated much of the items we will give away at the Art Park. We also are getting support from my management company, Ultramacs Music Group, DTH, and David Mitchell of Carolina Sound,” Jordan said.
“Once we get to the Art Park, we’ll use a candy chute and call the kids, one at a time, to get their ‘treats and sweets,’" said Johnson. "We want parents and guardians to be responsible to make sure that all of us are following safety guidelines. Everyone will be required to wear masks and gloves. Some will be available if patrons arrive without these items. We want everyone to make sure to sanitize any toys that the kids might get from us. We’ll have numbers so the kids will get their treasures without coming into contact with anyone else except the adult that brought them."
Participation in 'Treats N’ Sweets' is with the understanding that all responsibility for safety rests with the parent or guardian. Everyone is asked to wear an approved mask and to use gloves.
Treats N’ Sweets is free and open to the public. City ordinances will be in effect. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to participate.
