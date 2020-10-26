 Skip to main content
Denmark to hold 'Treats n' Sweets' Oct. 28
Denmark to hold 'Treats n' Sweets' Oct. 28

Denmark Treats n' sweets
SPECIAL TO THE T&D

An Eve of the Eve of Halloween Eve Celebration – Treats n’ Sweets will take place in Denmark on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Treats N’ Sweets is sponsored by Next Generation advocates Ashley-Marie Jordan and Naviree Johnson. The celebration will be in two parts.

Part 1 will find Jordan and Johnson traveling through several Denmark neighborhoods accompanied by their ghoulish friends. Part 2 will be a socially distanced give-away to all children at CRAWL’s Art Park at 927 Hagood St. (Highway 70). Neighborhood visitations will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Treats N’ Sweets give-away begins at 6:30 p.m. The event will close at 7:30 p.m.

“We want the kids to have fun. We are in the middle of a time when they can’t celebrate at school, and for some, that would have been their only trick-or-treat,” Jordan said.

Officials: Be safe trick-or-treating; coronavirus not stopping Halloween

“We want the kids to be as normal as they can and that includes celebrating holidays and just being kids," Johnson said. "We know that we can’t throw candy when we ride through the neighborhoods, but we can at least show them that they are special to us – they are special to Denmark.”

Johnson is a native son of Denmark. He is a graduate of Denmark-Olar and is an alumnus of Denmark Technical College. He is a community steward as he has served as assistant coach for soccer, basketball, and football city recreation teams. He is employed as the Denmark Community Garden Advocate and coordinates planting and harvesting at Cummings Park. He is a member of CRAWL and has been designated a Creative Connector by the SC Arts Commission’s Art of Community: Rural SC (Art of Community).

Jordan is known as the professional vocalist “Glyshae.” A transplant from Queens, N.Y., she graduated from Denmark-Olar High School. She has remained in Denmark, graduating from DTC with degrees in Associate in Arts and Associate in Sciences. She is employed by the College, where she assists its Instructional Coordinator and Director of Choral Activities. Locally, Jordan is the Administrative Coordinator for Denmark’s Community Garden, Growing COB’s food distribution efforts and works with Johnson to supervise Denmark’s Winter Wonderland.

“My mom has donated much of the items we will give away at the Art Park. We also are getting support from my management company, Ultramacs Music Group, DTH, and David Mitchell of Carolina Sound,” Jordan said.

Orangeburg County public safety agencies offer Halloween Trunk or Treat

“Once we get to the Art Park, we’ll use a candy chute and call the kids, one at a time, to get their ‘treats and sweets,’" said Johnson. "We want parents and guardians to be responsible to make sure that all of us are following safety guidelines. Everyone will be required to wear masks and gloves. Some will be available if patrons arrive without these items. We want everyone to make sure to sanitize any toys that the kids might get from us. We’ll have numbers so the kids will get their treasures without coming into contact with anyone else except the adult that brought them."

Participation in 'Treats N’ Sweets' is with the understanding that all responsibility for safety rests with the parent or guardian. Everyone is asked to wear an approved mask and to use gloves. 

T&D EDITORIAL: S.C. in no place to celebrate yet vs. coronavirus

Treats N’ Sweets is free and open to the public. City ordinances will be in effect. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to participate. 

Halloween Happenings

  • The Town of St. Matthews has set the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.
  • The Town of Cameron has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.
  • The Town of Cordova trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of Branchville trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of Bowman will have a drive-thru Trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. For more information, call 803-829-2666.
  • The Town of North will have a “Patrol the Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat Halloween” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Police will give out bagged Halloween treats to kids in neighborhoods within the town limits. Officers will also pick the best Halloween costume.
  • Neeses United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat Halloween night from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • The City of Bamberg has set the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday.
  • Bamberg Family Practice will hold a Trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. at 2113 Main Highway in Bamberg on Halloween.
  • Denmark First Baptist Church will hold a Trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of Olar's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m.
  • The Town of Ehrhardt's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m.
  • The Town of Norway trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The City of Denmark trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of Springfield trick-or-treat hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
  • The Town of Eutawville will have a Trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at the town hall at 220 Porcher Ave. on Halloween. Participants are asked to set up their vehicles from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Orangeburg County Library will hold its eighth annual "S-book-tacular" from 2 to 4 p.m. on Halloween. A drive-thru Trunk-of-Treat will be held in the back parking lot of the Orangeburg County Administration Building. Children are invited to come dressed up in costumes. For more information, call 803-531-4636.
  • Orangeburg Parks and Recreation will be holding a free drive-thru Trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Orangeburg Recreation Park, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway, off of North Road. For more information, call 803-533-6020.
  • The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru Trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex at 1520 Ellis Ave. in Orangeburg. For more information, call the OSCO Community Service Unit at 533-6275.
  • Orangeburg County public safety officials are hosting a Halloween drive-thru on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fire District, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. It will feature decorated emergency vehicles, candies, and fire and life safety information.
  • Stilton Park will hold a Haunted Halloween from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Stilton Park, 585 Stilton Road, Orangeburg. Masks required.
