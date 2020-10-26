Denmark to hold 'Treats n' Sweets' Oct. 28

Jordan is known as the professional vocalist “Glyshae.” A transplant from Queens, N.Y., she graduated from Denmark-Olar High School. She has remained in Denmark, graduating from DTC with degrees in Associate in Arts and Associate in Sciences. She is employed by the College, where she assists its Instructional Coordinator and Director of Choral Activities. Locally, Jordan is the Administrative Coordinator for Denmark’s Community Garden, Growing COB’s food distribution efforts and works with Johnson to supervise Denmark’s Winter Wonderland.

“Once we get to the Art Park, we’ll use a candy chute and call the kids, one at a time, to get their ‘treats and sweets,’" said Johnson. "We want parents and guardians to be responsible to make sure that all of us are following safety guidelines. Everyone will be required to wear masks and gloves. Some will be available if patrons arrive without these items. We want everyone to make sure to sanitize any toys that the kids might get from us. We’ll have numbers so the kids will get their treasures without coming into contact with anyone else except the adult that brought them."