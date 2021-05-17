Denmark Technical College official picked for fed. effort to boost HBCU contracts

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College’s Dr. A. Clifton Myles has been selected to participate in the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCU Contracting Competitiveness Academy Pilot.
Myles is DTC’s executive vice president for administration and innovation and chief strategy officer.
The White House Initiative on HBCUs was established in 1981 under the Reagan Administration, “to overcome the effects of discriminatory treatment and to strengthen and expand the capacity of historically black colleges and universities to provide quality education.”
The initiative focuses on three main areas of impact: policy, projects and programs.
C-CAP is the initiative’s newest project and aims to improve the ability of HBCUs to successfully compete for federal contracts with a free, year-long, virtual institutional capacity-building academy.
The federal government spends nearly $600 billion a year on higher education grants, contracts and cooperative agreements.
“I’m elated and grateful to be participating in this wonderful program. I am learning strategies that will enhance Denmark Technical College’s capability to successfully compete for federal contracting opportunities. As a leader at an underfunded, state HBCU, it is an exciting prospect,” Myles said.
Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College, nominated Myles for the program.
“Dr. Myles was an easy choice to represent Denmark Technical College for the C-CAP program. He brings prestige to everything he does and has helped elevate Denmark Tech in countless ways in his short time at the college. I have no doubt that his participation in this program will continue his tradition of excellence in advocating for the college,” Todd said.