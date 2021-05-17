Denmark Technical College official picked for fed. effort to boost HBCU contracts

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College’s Dr. A. Clifton Myles has been selected to participate in the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCU Contracting Competitiveness Academy Pilot.

Myles is DTC’s executive vice president for administration and innovation and chief strategy officer.

The White House Initiative on HBCUs was established in 1981 under the Reagan Administration, “to overcome the effects of discriminatory treatment and to strengthen and expand the capacity of historically black colleges and universities to provide quality education.”

The initiative focuses on three main areas of impact: policy, projects and programs.

C-CAP is the initiative’s newest project and aims to improve the ability of HBCUs to successfully compete for federal contracts with a free, year-long, virtual institutional capacity-building academy.

The federal government spends nearly $600 billion a year on higher education grants, contracts and cooperative agreements.