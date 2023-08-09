Denmark Technical College honored local heroes and first responders at its annual fall semester faculty and staff summer institute.

Among those honored were Bamberg County Deputy Dwayne Duckson and Denmark Technical College Public Safety Officer Shannon Branch.

The officers were recognized for their efforts to assist S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier on the morning of April 16.

Rodney Bond, police chief at Denmark Technical College, presented Duckson and Branch with plaques for “demonstrating heroism, skill, resourcefulness, sound judgment and exceptional merit in the face of adversity.”

While en route to a domestic violence call around 3:30 a.m., Duckson observed Frazier on the side of U.S. Highway 78 in Denmark.

Duckson stopped to assist with the traffic stop. As Frazier was writing the speeding ticket, Duckson thought that the driver of the vehicle was acting strangely.

“The subject was constantly looking out of the side view mirror and acting very suspicious. Trooper Frazier also realized his activities were not normal,” he said.

According to Duckson, Frazier approached the vehicle to issue the ticket and compare the identity of the driver to the provided license “because it did not look like the suspect.”

Duckson was on the passenger side of the car when the driver reached out the window and shot Frazer in the face. Duckson immediately returned fire and the driver, still in his vehicle, sped off. Duckson rendered aid to the injured officer, alerted paramedics and informed other officers of where the suspect was headed.

“At that time, I had to react to make sure Trooper Frazier was OK and to make sure that we had eyes on where the suspect was going,” he said.

Upon hearing “officer needs assistance, shots fired” on the radio, Branch left campus to assist. Branch was only three miles from the incident.

“It’s adrenaline. I work pretty closely to Sgt. Duckson at night, and hearing him on the radio and hearing his voice kind of got me amped up,” he said.

Branch says his quick response was automatic, because “day one from the academy, that’s what they want you to do, whether it’s one of yours, another agency or even another area.”

Bond commended the officers for their heroic actions.

“We’re talking 3:30 in the morning. Anybody that lives in South Carolina knows the roadways don’t have lights. It takes a lot of courage and heart to face gunfire at night,” Bond said.

He also acknowledged the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services workers and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“I want to make sure that we recognize all of the other agencies that were a part of the manhunt for the subject and supported the trooper at the scene of the incident,” he said.

The pursuit ended in Branchville after the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a house.

Derrick Edward Gathers, 37, of Augusta, Georgia, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of weapon during the commission of violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights. He was denied bond and, if convicted, faces up to 60 years in prison.

Duckson says Frazier is recovering.

“Right now Trooper Frazier is doing good. We had a fundraiser a couple of weeks ago in the County of Bamberg and he came out with his family. He’s doing very well and looking to get back on the job,” he said.

Duckson said, “They say hero, but it’s a part of my job. I would do it for anybody and I will continue to do my job. But I really appreciate the recognition from the County of Bamberg and Demark Technical College.”

During the event, the college also recognized its nursing department and department of public safety.

Bond says the presentation is the first of a series that will honor local heroes and first responders.