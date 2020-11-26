DENMARK TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Commission approves tuition increase

Denmark Technical College’s tuition will go up in the spring.
The DTC Area Commission approved the increase last week for all students.
“Even with the small increase, a Denmark Technical College education is still an incredible value, allowing students to emerge from a program with a marketable and in-demand skill set they can take anywhere,” said Tia Wright-Richards, vice president for academic affairs.
The new, full-time tuition rate will be $2,813. The current rate of $2,703.75 has been in place since the spring of 2018.
“This increase will allow us to meet the needs of our students while remaining one of the most affordable schools in the state,” DTC President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said.
“The new tuition rate is still significantly lower than the vast majority of higher education institutions in our state and across the country,” he said.
The additional money will be used for technology and facility upgrades.
Despite the increase, most DTC students will still be able to attend with little to no out-of-pocket money due to federal and state financial aid and scholarship options.
In other business at last week’s meeting:
• Commissioner W. James Bowden said institutional advancement has “a good plan and good structure” for fundraising.
“We’ve got the road map,” he said.
• Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Clarence Bonnette reported that the college received about $3.5 million in unrestricted revenue and had about $1.5 million in expenditures for the period since the last meeting.
“Even though the pandemic has had an effect on the budget, I still feel good about it,” he said.
Revenue from students may be down, but the college is doing a good job of offsetting that by controlling expenses, Bonnette said.
• Todd said that the college has dealt with six non-compliant areas with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and believes that most of the remainder will be cleared by the time of the next visit.
“We are still not where we want to be,” he said.
The college has to look at financial sustainability, he said.
• After discussion, commissioners approved a new strategic plan for 2020-2025.
• Todd said several buildings are being renovated. Edisto Hall remodeling has been completed, and King Hall is next, he said.
• The college recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Savannah River Recovery, and the firm donated $30,000 to the college, Todd said. The Denmark Tech Foundation gave $13,000, and the college was able to purchase a van.
• Enrollment is up, and the college recently unveiled a new website, Todd said.
• The college plans to open the campus up next semester. Currently, all students are doing virtual learning.
• Commissioners discussed the Smith property, a piece of property adjacent to the campus. They agreed to again look at buying the property.
• The commission voted to enter closed, executive session to discuss legal matters, sale of property and contractual matters.
