DENMARK TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Commission approves tuition increase

“We’ve got the road map,” he said.

• Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Clarence Bonnette reported that the college received about $3.5 million in unrestricted revenue and had about $1.5 million in expenditures for the period since the last meeting.

“Even though the pandemic has had an effect on the budget, I still feel good about it,” he said.

Revenue from students may be down, but the college is doing a good job of offsetting that by controlling expenses, Bonnette said.

• Todd said that the college has dealt with six non-compliant areas with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and believes that most of the remainder will be cleared by the time of the next visit.

“We are still not where we want to be,” he said.

The college has to look at financial sustainability, he said.

• After discussion, commissioners approved a new strategic plan for 2020-2025.

• Todd said several buildings are being renovated. Edisto Hall remodeling has been completed, and King Hall is next, he said.