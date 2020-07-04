Denmark Tech to reopen in ‘new normal’

• Safety and monitoring: Enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols will continue to be implemented on campus, signage and other communications will guide and direct safe practices and on-campus safety protocols have been established that include required face coverings, daily self-screening questionnaires, and posted occupancy limits for common area spaces, classrooms, and offices.

• Phased return for faculty, staff, and students: Essential staff have been ensuring ongoing operations on-site; remaining staff to return on July 6 to further implement safety and operational measures to ensure that the fall semester will be as seamless as possible.

• Academics and academic technology: Reduced classroom occupancy limits will allow for physical/social distancing; some classes may operate in a rotation between in-person and online attendance, investments in new on-campus technology will ensure maximum flexibility for teaching and learning. Many classes that will operate on campus will be live-streamed to allow students to log in to classes from home if they prefer to do so. In these cases, students in the classroom and online will be together at their scheduled meeting time, with Zoom-based live lectures and interactive classroom discussions. Additionally, in anticipation of the confluence of COVID-19 with the seasonal flu, the fall semester has been shortened to end on Nov. 19.