Denmark Tech to hold investiture of President Todd

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College is planning a week of exciting events in celebration of the investiture of Dr. Wille L. Todd Jr. as the ninth president and CEO from April 28 to May 2. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place in the William L. McDuffie Student Services Center.

The week will kick off on April 28 with a fun, educational and free app challenge that is open to students and community members alike. No experience is necessary to take part and technology professionals will be on site for support. The App Challenge Expo will begin at 10 a.m.

The centerpiece of the week is the investiture ceremony celebrating the installation of Dr. Willie L. Todd in the role of president at Denmark Tech. Although Todd has been serving as president since January of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the celebration since spring of last year. The investiture ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will take place on April 30 at 10 a.m. Afterward, a VIP reception will be held in the Essie Moore Carroll and Clarence V. Lebby Jr. Learning Resources and Technology Center. The day will culminate with the annual Legacy Scholarship Gala beginning at 7 p.m., featuring the musical stylings of the Legacy Band.