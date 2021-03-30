Denmark Tech to hold investiture of President Todd

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College is planning a week of exciting events in celebration of the investiture of Dr. Wille L. Todd Jr. as the ninth president and CEO from April 28 to May 2. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place in the William L. McDuffie Student Services Center.
The week will kick off on April 28 with a fun, educational and free app challenge that is open to students and community members alike. No experience is necessary to take part and technology professionals will be on site for support. The App Challenge Expo will begin at 10 a.m.
The centerpiece of the week is the investiture ceremony celebrating the installation of Dr. Willie L. Todd in the role of president at Denmark Tech. Although Todd has been serving as president since January of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the celebration since spring of last year. The investiture ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will take place on April 30 at 10 a.m. Afterward, a VIP reception will be held in the Essie Moore Carroll and Clarence V. Lebby Jr. Learning Resources and Technology Center. The day will culminate with the annual Legacy Scholarship Gala beginning at 7 p.m., featuring the musical stylings of the Legacy Band.
The annual commencement convocation will follow on May 1, featuring renowned actress and philanthropist, JoMarie Payton of Family Matters fame, as the commencement speaker. Although tickets are limited to a minimal number of guests of graduates due to COVID restrictions, streaming will be available. The link will be forthcoming.
The celebration weekend closes out with the Madhatters’ Sunday Service and Scholarship Luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. The event features award-winning musician and artist Rudy Currence. Open to all, ladies are encouraged to wear their fanciest hats for the occasion.
To learn more about the investiture and to purchase tickets, visit denmarktech.edu/investiture/.
Proceeds from all events will be allocated toward scholarships for deserving Denmark Technical College students. Tickets are limited and COVID safety precautions will be strictly enforced.