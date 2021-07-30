Denmark Tech to forgive all outstanding balances for students

DENMARK -- Denmark Technical College announced Friday that they will forgive all outstanding balances for students who have been enrolled at any point since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are elated to have the opportunity to use our resources to wipe the financial slate clean for our students, many of whom have faced additional hardships while attending college during the COVID-19 pandemic. We care deeply about our students and want them to be able to move forward in pursuing their education without the added burden of having to pay off balances from recent semesters," said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Tech.

"Our students' academic success is of the utmost importance. Relieving them of these balances will allow them to keep their eyes on the prize, without having to take time off from college as they work down balances," said Dr. A. Clifton Myles, executive vice president for administration and innovation and chief strategy officer.

The historically Black college, located in rural Bamberg County, SC, is dedicated to helping students overcome the challenges they face.