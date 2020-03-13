Denmark Tech to continue on normal schedule; some events cancelled, rescheduled

Denmark Technical College will continue to operate on its normal schedule, President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. announced Friday.

The college is monitoring the coronavirus through the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is prepared to make adjustments to its operating procedures as the situation dictates.

The college is undertaking preventive measures such as deep cleaning all areas of the college, with particular emphasis in residence halls.

It’s also increasing the availability of sanitizer stations across the campus, planning workshops for students and employees on self-help preventive measures and keeping the campus community informed of the most current news and current understanding of COVID-19.

Additionally, the college is preparing for the potential transition to full on-line instructional delivery should such measures become necessary.

The college has postponed or canceled several events including the Battle of the Schools scheduled for March 16, which has been canceled.