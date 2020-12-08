Denmark Tech taken off probation by SACS

DENMARK – At its annual meeting held virtually due to the pandemic, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) lifted the 12-month probation status placed upon Denmark Technical College (DTC) in December 2019.

Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. was named as the college’s ninth president in January of this year, just after the status was placed on the college, a move the DTC Area Commission saw as critical to positioning the college on the path to having accreditation reaffirmed.

“Strong leadership is imperative to a college’s success, especially in a time of crisis. Dr. Todd’s selection ushered in an opportunity for Denmark Tech to regain footing as we navigated the process with SACSCOC,” said Denmark Technical College Area Commission Chair Kevin Whitt.

Upon taking office, Todd quickly set a plan in motion toward DTC clearing up any issues in question from SACSCOC. Features of the plan included creating a strategic plan with five strategic priorities structured to address all areas of college operations, assigning key faculty and staff members to put the strategic plan into action and adopting program assessment best practices for both academic and non-academic divisions.