Denmark Tech taken off probation by SACS

DENMARK – At its annual meeting held virtually due to the pandemic, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) lifted the 12-month probation status placed upon Denmark Technical College (DTC) in December 2019.
Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. was named as the college’s ninth president in January of this year, just after the status was placed on the college, a move the DTC Area Commission saw as critical to positioning the college on the path to having accreditation reaffirmed.
“Strong leadership is imperative to a college’s success, especially in a time of crisis. Dr. Todd’s selection ushered in an opportunity for Denmark Tech to regain footing as we navigated the process with SACSCOC,” said Denmark Technical College Area Commission Chair Kevin Whitt.
Upon taking office, Todd quickly set a plan in motion toward DTC clearing up any issues in question from SACSCOC. Features of the plan included creating a strategic plan with five strategic priorities structured to address all areas of college operations, assigning key faculty and staff members to put the strategic plan into action and adopting program assessment best practices for both academic and non-academic divisions.
“We are extremely pleased with the decision by SACSCOC to remove the probation sanction, which signifies to the world that Denmark Technical College is in compliance with the standards of the regional accrediting body,” said DTC President Willie L. Todd, Jr. “As a member institution of SACSCOC for forty-two years, we fully appreciate the peer review process, and we are committed to continuing the excellent work needed to maintain the high standards of the commission.”
Todd stated, “It took the tireless work of the faculty, staff, and administration in a collaborative college-wide effort to address the SACSCOC concerns. I would like to thank our Area Commission and the college’s SACSCOC Leadership Team for their dedication and persistence. Our entire DTC family came together in a spirit of unity. As we forge onward toward continued success for our service area and our state, I am indebted to our amazing students, faculty, staff, and Executive Cabinet members who made invaluable contributions that helped bring about this positive outcome.”
Denmark Tech expects to receive a letter from SACSCOC in January 2021 confirming today’s announcement.
"Moving forward, the college is committed to being mission driven and is dedicated to rebuilding the Denmark Technical College brand. It is our intention to consistently be found in compliance of all accreditation standards, without exception," added Todd.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.