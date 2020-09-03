Denmark Tech student tests positive for COVID-19

DENMARK – A Denmark Technical College student has tested positive for COVID-19.
College officials were made aware of the positive test Thursday. The student and their roommate were immediately placed in quarantine in campus healthcare facilities, where they will remain until Sept. 8, per South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines. Both students are asymptomatic.
Effective immediately and until Sept. 8, all classes will be meeting virtually so that custodial staff can perform a regimented, deep cleaning of all facilities to ensure that any trace of the virus is removed. School administration has met with students, faculty and staff to make sure they are aware of the situation and that they continue to use the utmost of care to protect themselves and others.
Since the return of students and staff on campus on Aug. 3, administration had instituted stringent protocols to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spread. Precautions include strict social distancing regulations, the requirement that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear masks at all times while on campus, screening of all individuals as they enter campus, increased cleaning and sanitation efforts and the addition of hand sanitizing stations and temperature scanners in campus buildings.
“Denmark students and staff have been extraordinarily compliant with our extended safety regulations,” said college President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. “We feel confident that the guidelines we have in place and the actions we are taking will be effective in keeping the Denmark family safe from the spread of COVID-19.”
“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our number top priorities. We are constantly reassessing our strategy to make certain that we have the most effective plan in place,” added college Executive Vice President Dr. A. Clifton Myles.
This is Denmark Tech’s first case of COVID-19 related to a student in on-campus housing and only the third report of a student case.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.