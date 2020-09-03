Denmark Tech student tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK – A Denmark Technical College student has tested positive for COVID-19.

College officials were made aware of the positive test Thursday. The student and their roommate were immediately placed in quarantine in campus healthcare facilities, where they will remain until Sept. 8, per South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines. Both students are asymptomatic.

Effective immediately and until Sept. 8, all classes will be meeting virtually so that custodial staff can perform a regimented, deep cleaning of all facilities to ensure that any trace of the virus is removed. School administration has met with students, faculty and staff to make sure they are aware of the situation and that they continue to use the utmost of care to protect themselves and others.

Since the return of students and staff on campus on Aug. 3, administration had instituted stringent protocols to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spread. Precautions include strict social distancing regulations, the requirement that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear masks at all times while on campus, screening of all individuals as they enter campus, increased cleaning and sanitation efforts and the addition of hand sanitizing stations and temperature scanners in campus buildings.