Denmark Tech signs MOU with SRNS

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Denmark Technical College entered into a memorandum of understanding that will provide resources to the HBCUs to include scholarships and paid internships for students at both Denmark Tech and Voorhees College.
In addition, the MOU includes monetary donations directly to the schools beginning with $5,000 each, presented at the MOU signing.
The MOU is a part of a larger, statewide workforce development initiative.
“We need to create the workforce of the future and we need to put some energy into it. I appreciate the focus and energy going into developing this pipeline and these relationships so we can help each other grow and make good employees and citizens of South Carolina,” said Stuart MacVean, president and CEO of SRNS.
Savannah River nuclear solutions officials will offer annual tours to college students and faculty and will provide subject matter experts to serve as advisors and mentors and will conduct a series of workshops to help students improve their resume writing and job interview skills.
“One of my mantras has always been ‘Those of us with the most among us should be willing to help those with the least among us.’ To know that a brand like Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is coming out to affiliate with our organizations is great. This is going to give some of our graduates the opportunity to experience some of the wonderful things that are happening at SRNS,” said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions staff will also promote careers in degree programs related to current and potential future workforce needs associated with cybersecurity engineering and business management. Denmark Tech and Voorhees will collaborate with SNRS to ensure alignment with existing programs and workforce requirements.
“On behalf of Rep. Clyburn, we just want to thank SRNS for partnering with all of the HBCUs in South Carolina. These relationships were going to go a long way to help both the students and these institutions,” added Dalton Tresvant, deputy district director for Rep. Jim Clyburn.
In addition to the MOUs signed with Denmark Tech, SRNS has established 15 MOUs with S.C. colleges, universities and veteran programs across the state, including Voorhees College, who signed consecutively with Denmark Tech.
Voorhees President and CEO Dr. W. Franklins Evans joined Denmark Tech's Todd for the signing.
