Denmark Tech signs MOU with SRNS

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Denmark Technical College entered into a memorandum of understanding that will provide resources to the HBCUs to include scholarships and paid internships for students at both Denmark Tech and Voorhees College.

In addition, the MOU includes monetary donations directly to the schools beginning with $5,000 each, presented at the MOU signing.

The MOU is a part of a larger, statewide workforce development initiative.

“We need to create the workforce of the future and we need to put some energy into it. I appreciate the focus and energy going into developing this pipeline and these relationships so we can help each other grow and make good employees and citizens of South Carolina,” said Stuart MacVean, president and CEO of SRNS.

Savannah River nuclear solutions officials will offer annual tours to college students and faculty and will provide subject matter experts to serve as advisors and mentors and will conduct a series of workshops to help students improve their resume writing and job interview skills.