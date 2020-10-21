Denmark Tech signs agreement with SRR

Denmark Technical College entered into a memorandum of understanding with Savannah River Remediation that will encourage collaboration between the organizations in regard to the school’s growing STEAM offerings by providing internship opportunities for students and offering one-on-one mentorship to students pursuing relevant career paths.

Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Tech, was joined onstage on the campus by Savannah River Remediation’s president and project manager, Phil Breidenbach, for the signing.

“We are so appreciative to SRR for affording this opportunity for collaboration. We are excited that an organization of this caliber is willing to offer experiences to our students that will help prepare them to compete in a 21st century economy,” Todd said.

The MOU, which is a renewal and update of a 2019 agreement between the two organizations, maps out a variety of strategies for both DTC and SRR, giving both a framework on which they can continue to build a mutually beneficial relationship.

While the agreement provides current opportunities for Denmark Tech students, it also builds a pipeline for employment to fill the growing number of positions at SRR.