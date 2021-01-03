Denmark Tech ‘on the right track’: College adding new programs, improving campus

The legislator added, “Like most colleges and universities right now, this pandemic has created challenges related to in-class delivery of study, and then also the number of young people who are actually skipping a year and not going to school this year because they feel like maybe they’re not getting the full college experience.

“It’s potentially going to affect all colleges’ and universities’ enrollment, and enrollment and the payment of tuition is what drives the budget of all colleges and universities.”

Hutto said college and university budgets will be discussed when the General Assembly reconvenes. Denmark Tech will certainly be included.

“Now that they’ve gotten their accreditation straightened out, they will certainly be right in the mix with everybody else. … We’ll certainly look at it, but it is important that they recognized and accepted the challenge of bringing on standards back to where they needed to be to be recognized by SACS.

“So everybody is hoping for the best for all of our colleges and universities, including Denmark Tech, because they all have an important role to play in making sure that our citizens are getting the proper education and are able to get a job, with workforce development being a key component of what technical colleges do,” he said.