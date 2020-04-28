Denmark Tech offers ‘edu-tainment’ events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts (V.I.T.A.) Institute is offering two exciting evenings of “edu-tainment” this week.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, April 29 and 30, V.I.T.A. will host “No-Table Talk” and “Done, Done It All.”

These interview sessions will highlight jobs that support the arts on local, regional, national and international levels.

The 30-minute sessions will be followed by opportunities for viewers to ask questions and interact with panelists.

Both evenings will be presented on Zoom and invitations are available through Vocations In The Arts on Eventbrite.

Wednesday’s “No-Table Talk” will feature guest panelists Karyn Johnson Moss, Rodney Vaughn and David Mitchell.

On Thursday, KJ Rose will be joined by Emmy award-winner James Bland.

During this time of Zoom delivery, V.I.T.A. offers these supplemental, co-curricular experiences to anyone who wishes to connect.

Free admission may be found through Eventbrite or by emailing mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu.

