Denmark Tech launches fundraising campaign

Denmark Technical College has launched its 2021-2022 fundraising drive.

The campaign features nine different areas of focus that are high-priority needs for the college, including campus improvements, beautification, athletics and scholarships.

The centerpiece of the campaign is an initiative to fund a grand entry gate and digital signage along Highway 78 that represents the Denmark Tech brand.

As part of the campaign’s launch, the college sent out 3,586 letters to donors, alumni and businesses in Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties seeking donations for the annual fund. Donations to the annual fund are unrestricted, allowing the administration to use funds toward the areas of highest need.

Vicky Pinckney-Carter, vice president of the Denmark Technical College National Alumni Association, said "Giving back to Denmark Technical College is like an investment, not just for me, but for future students who are looking to rise above, just as I did. Giving back allows for scholarships and helps to fund better programs for students."