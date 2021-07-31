Denmark Tech launches fundraising campaign

Denmark Technical College has launched its 2021-2022 fundraising drive.
The campaign features nine different areas of focus that are high-priority needs for the college, including campus improvements, beautification, athletics and scholarships.
The centerpiece of the campaign is an initiative to fund a grand entry gate and digital signage along Highway 78 that represents the Denmark Tech brand.
As part of the campaign’s launch, the college sent out 3,586 letters to donors, alumni and businesses in Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties seeking donations for the annual fund. Donations to the annual fund are unrestricted, allowing the administration to use funds toward the areas of highest need.
Vicky Pinckney-Carter, vice president of the Denmark Technical College National Alumni Association, said "Giving back to Denmark Technical College is like an investment, not just for me, but for future students who are looking to rise above, just as I did. Giving back allows for scholarships and helps to fund better programs for students."
Dr. Sasha Johnson-Coleman, vice president for institutional advancement and effectiveness, said “Denmark Technical College, like many HBCUs, is persistently underfunded. Fundraising campaigns like the annual fund allow us to fill some of the gaps and help us to do more for the students who need it the most.”
The 2020-2021 school year marked the first time Denmark Tech launched a formal fundraising campaign in its 74-year history.
“This past year, we instituted the fundraising arm of the college and were pleased with the results, especially given the fact that we were dealing with a global pandemic. This is only the beginning and we can't wait to see where we go from here,” DTC President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said.
The college has set a goal to raise $2.5 million over five years.
Johnson-Coleman said, "The goal is lofty, but we have a passionate team who is ready to take on the challenge of building a philanthropic culture among our alumni and stakeholders. Together we can build a brighter future for Denmark Tech.”