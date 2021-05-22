Denmark Tech graduates first ManuFirstSC students

“A skilled workforce is key to today’s manufacturing. Our industries depend on our local workforce with these basic technical skills in order to remain globally competitive. We are excited for the new graduates of our first ManuFirstSC training program as they now enter the workforce, and we are confident that this training is the most efficient way to get our emerging workforce into good jobs in advanced manufacturing,” said Danny Black, Southern Carolina Alliance president and CEO.

One of the benefits of the program is that scholarships were provided to students who enroll in the course.

“We are grateful to the Southern Carolina Alliance, whose partnership has allowed us to offer full scholarships to all students who participate in the program. Not having to come out of pocket or take on debt allows students to jump into their manufacturing career without having the stress of paying for the program,” said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Tech.

“It’s an important partnership that we have formed with Denmark Technical College, the SC Department of Commerce and private industry to make sure that our training is tailored to produce a successful end result for the participants. Every good job provides an opportunity for a family in our region,” Black said.