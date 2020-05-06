Denmark Tech continues online arts discussions

Joining the Wednesday panel are Cedric Rembert and V.I.T.A. Advisor David Mitchell. Rembert is a stage director, producer, writer, carpenter, set designer and costumer at Claflin University. Mitchell returns to the 7 p.m. format, bringing a wealth of knowledge on all aspects of theater tech and of live sound production.

Thursday, May 7 will feature Toi Whitaker and Warren Alan Young. Both Whitaker and Young are acclaimed art directors, scenic designers and production designers. They have worked separately and in tandem on a myriad of projects including the “Whitney Houston Story,” “The Price is Right,” “Let’s Make A Deal,” “Alien Encounters Seas. 3,” “For Love or Money, Real Husbands of Hollywood.” Whitaker has worked internationally as a 3D modeler for theme parks among her many art department production roles. She has worked on stages including those for “Cell Block 7” and “Hit the Floor.” Warren has served as production designer for “HawthoRNe,” “Fargo,” “The Secret Life of Bees” and “Akeelah and the Bee.”

Vocations In The Arts Institute is an initiative that offers Denmark Technical College students knowledge and skills to enable them to use their vocational mastery to support the arts. Both Wednesday and Thursday 7 p.m. talks are open to the public at no cost and are delivered virtually. For more information, contact mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu or 803.290.6461.

