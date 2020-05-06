Denmark Tech continues online arts discussions

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts (V.I.T.A.) Institute continues its virtual interview series with panels on broadcast television and movie behind-the-scenes jobs.
These integral positions are vital and include carpentry, welding, catering, transportation, lighting, sound, make-up and wardrobe.
Wednesday and Thursday, May 6 and 7, will feature Jehmaine Edwards, Cedric Rembert, David Mitchell, and Terrance Washington as well as guests are Toi Whitaker and Warren at 7 pm.
Denmark Tech is especially proud to have two alumni as guests on “No-Table Talk” this Wednesday.
Alumnus Jehmaine Edwards is the sound engineer for Columbia City Ballet. The entrepreneur also does sound for concerts and other festivals and events in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. He is a composer, creating instrumental tracks for several artists including Glyshae, The 69 Boyz and Uncle Luke. He is a published author of poetry including “Expression of Thoughts pt. 2.”
Alumnus Terrance Washington is Co-Founder and CEO of the Blackville Music and Arts Festival. He is a Creative Connector with the SC Arts Commission’s Art of Community Rural SC initiative and a member of Blackville’s arts group Rising Phoenix. Washington is an accomplished visual artist, a DJ, a published photographer, and is an illustrator for CRAWL’s “Little People’s Learning Page.”
Joining the Wednesday panel are Cedric Rembert and V.I.T.A. Advisor David Mitchell. Rembert is a stage director, producer, writer, carpenter, set designer and costumer at Claflin University. Mitchell returns to the 7 p.m. format, bringing a wealth of knowledge on all aspects of theater tech and of live sound production.
Thursday, May 7 will feature Toi Whitaker and Warren Alan Young. Both Whitaker and Young are acclaimed art directors, scenic designers and production designers. They have worked separately and in tandem on a myriad of projects including the “Whitney Houston Story,” “The Price is Right,” “Let’s Make A Deal,” “Alien Encounters Seas. 3,” “For Love or Money, Real Husbands of Hollywood.” Whitaker has worked internationally as a 3D modeler for theme parks among her many art department production roles. She has worked on stages including those for “Cell Block 7” and “Hit the Floor.” Warren has served as production designer for “HawthoRNe,” “Fargo,” “The Secret Life of Bees” and “Akeelah and the Bee.”
Vocations In The Arts Institute is an initiative that offers Denmark Technical College students knowledge and skills to enable them to use their vocational mastery to support the arts. Both Wednesday and Thursday 7 p.m. talks are open to the public at no cost and are delivered virtually. For more information, contact mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu or 803.290.6461.
