Denmark Tech, Commvault partner for internship program

DENMARK – Twenty-one Denmark Technical College students participated in the kickoff session for an eight-week internship boot camp last week, meeting virtually with Commvault executives and Denmark Tech leadership for an orientation into the program.
“We are thrilled that our students have been offered this groundbreaking opportunity through Commvault. Participation in the internship bootcamp will give students the skills they need the pave the path to their future success in the business and IT world,” said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College.
“At Commvault, we are committed to making an impact, not just with our software, but by empowering the next generation of leaders, which is why we’re so excited to partner with Denmark Technical College to offer mentoring and internship opportunities for students who want to innovate and lead the next generation with us. Together, we will make an impact,” added Martha Delehanty, chief people officer at Commvault.
The internship boot camp, which has both a business and a computer programming track, will match students with mentors who are leaders in their fields, offer opportunities to grow their skill sets to become industry ready and prepare individuals to be successful in internships. Participation in the program will make students uniquely qualified for Commvault’s paid summer internship program which can lead to permanent, full-time employment with the corporation.
“With a large, global company like ours, we have a lot of potential to make a difference in people’s lives. We care about people and the world we live in and celebrate diversity. This partnership with Denmark Technical College has the power to make a huge impact, not only in the lives of the students, but on the industry as a whole,” said Sierra Sorrentino, diversity and inclusion project manager at Commvault.
“This is the first time a major corporation has worked with us to design and deliver an internship boot camp specifically for Denmark Tech students. The boot camp is not providing a ‘hand-out’ to our students; Commvault provides a ‘hand-up’ so that all students have a fair chance no matter their economic and social disadvantages. The team at Commvault has been a wonderful partner to work with towards the goal of increasing diversity in the tech industry and we are excited about the future of this relationship,” added Dr. A. Clifton Myles, vice president for administration and innovation at Denmark Technical College.
Commvault, a multinational data protection and management software company headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, was introduced to Denmark Tech by the South Carolina Counsel for Minority Affairs, in a search to partner with an HBCU in their efforts as part of a nationwide movement to increase diversity and inclusion in the IT field. Denmark Tech was chosen from dozens of HBCUs to pilot the program.
“Dr. Myles has been so important in bringing this together and has been such an asset. His energy and excitement for the project made Denmark Tech an easy choice to pilot the program,” said Sorrentino.
Many students were interested in participating in the revolutionary program. Denmark Tech faculty and administration had the difficult task of narrowing down the field to 21 students to participate, including computer technology major Keithan Thompson.
“I’m excited to soak up everything I can over the next eight weeks and to see if I have what it takes to move forward with Commvault. This is the kind of experience that can help me figure out how to carve out my place in the world and I want to take advantage of everything the boot camp has to offer,” said Thompson.
