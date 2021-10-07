Denmark Tech, Commvault partner for internship program

“With a large, global company like ours, we have a lot of potential to make a difference in people’s lives. We care about people and the world we live in and celebrate diversity. This partnership with Denmark Technical College has the power to make a huge impact, not only in the lives of the students, but on the industry as a whole,” said Sierra Sorrentino, diversity and inclusion project manager at Commvault.

“This is the first time a major corporation has worked with us to design and deliver an internship boot camp specifically for Denmark Tech students. The boot camp is not providing a ‘hand-out’ to our students; Commvault provides a ‘hand-up’ so that all students have a fair chance no matter their economic and social disadvantages. The team at Commvault has been a wonderful partner to work with towards the goal of increasing diversity in the tech industry and we are excited about the future of this relationship,” added Dr. A. Clifton Myles, vice president for administration and innovation at Denmark Technical College.