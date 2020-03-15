Denmark Tech choir performs for Black History Month events

Jordan and Davis represented the college at two performances on Feb. 27, joined by Myron Brooker and Naviree Johnson. These four members of the Alumni & Student Ensemble joined Director of Choral Activities Dr. Yvette McDaniel to provide the entire Black History Month program for the Bamberg Disabilities and Special Needs Board’s clients. McDaniel traced African-American music from the Negro spiritual to present day hip hop, pointing out various uses for major genres. These included songs that signaled escape for the enslaved as well as Motown selections used for presidential campaigns. This 10 a.m. performance was followed by a 1 p.m. performance during Vance-Providence Elementary School’s Black History Month program. The speaker for the occasion was Shante Sumpter, news anchor for WACH Fox 57. Brooker, a former teacher at the school, was featured on Donnie McClurkin’s “Stand.” McClurkin is a South Carolina native and an award-winning gospel legend.