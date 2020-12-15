Denmark Tech becomes community center for coding

In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Denmark Technical College announced it will become a community center for coding and creativity as part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 initiative designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to historically Black colleges and universities and their communities.

"We are beyond excited for this opportunity to partner with Apple and Tennessee State University. Learning to code is an integral part of 21st century workforce development. Thanks to this partnership, our students and the residents of the counties we serve will be better prepared to compete in a modern economy," said Denmark Technical College President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd, Jr.

Faculty leaders from Denmark Tech will participate in Apple’s ongoing Community Education Initiative Learning Series to learn about coding and app development. As part of that ongoing professional development, educators will explore innovative ways to engage with learners using Apple’s comprehensive curriculum, which utilizes its easy-to-learn Swift programming language.

As part of its Community Education Initiative, Apple is supporting DTC with equipment and professional development to help the college become the pre-eminent HBCU C2 community center to bring coding and creativity to the Denmark community.

