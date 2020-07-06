Denmark Tech appoints new chief of public safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College announced the appointment of Mr. Rodney Bond as chief of public safety for the campus.

Bond brings to the position a wealth of experience as a law enforcement professional with over 18 years of service in public safety on college campuses.

“I made the choice to work in the college environment because I want to have a positive impact on the students who attend,” Bond said.

“He will bring immense leadership experience and a personable approach to this critical role on our campus,” said Clarence Bonnette, vice president for business affairs, who has responsibility for public safety on the campus. “In this evolving COVID-19 environment and the emerging awareness of the challenges with law enforcement across the country, we look forward to Mr. Bond working closely with our students to share his experiences and perspectives while creating cooperative working relationships within a safe and secure campus.”

Bond is a graduate of Columbia Southern University with a degree in criminal justice administration as well as the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and holds numerous law enforcement certifications. He will assume his new role on July 16.

